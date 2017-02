Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Louis Tomlinson stepped out with “frenemy” James Arthur in LA. The two Brits seemed to have patched things up after James went after Louis and his former band One Direction.

James infamously called Louis a “little b*tch” and insulted 1D with a tweet: “And f**k boybands! Bring on the hate I don’t wanna be popular. Apart from JLS who are genuinely the coolest people I’ve met in music.”

Now the two are reportedly working on new music together!