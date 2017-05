Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kelly Ripa was ecstatic when she announced on Monday that Ryan Seacrest was be her new co host on her show, Live!

But our friends at RadarOnline.com can reveal that the 46-year-old’s big smile was all a front. According to a network insider, Ryan was NOT her first choice and the decision to hire him was “ultimately ABC president Ben Sherwood’s call.”

