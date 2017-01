Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eden Sassoon just can’t stop talking about Kyle Richards and her sister Kim. The proud sober woman has even labeled Kyle as an “enabler” and when bestie Lisa Vanderpump gets wind of the gossip, she puts Eden in her place!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9pm ET on Bravo.