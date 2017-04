Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards have had bad blood for a number of years on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The former soap star called the actress “close to death” and doubted her sobriety after years of struggles.

Fans thought they finally broke bread when Rinna gifted Kim a stuffed bunny when her grandson was born. But on the explosive 3-part reunion, Kim returned to gift because of the “bad energy” attached to it.

