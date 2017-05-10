Leonardo DiCaprio Ready For Kids With Much Younger Girlfriend!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nina Agdal has succeeded where countless Victoria’s Secret models have failed! Sources tell Star that Leonardo DiCaprio is talking about having kids with the 25-year-old stunner… albeit out of wedlock.

“Leo’s not ready to propose or anything,” says a source close to Hollywood’s most notorious womanizer, 42. “But he can definitely envision a future and a family with Nina.”

The pair, who briefly dated back in 2014, rekindled their romance last May. “Nina still thinks she can change Leo’s mind on marriage,” admits the insider. “But becoming his baby mama isn’t the worst backup plan, either. She would be set for life!” Never let go, Nina.