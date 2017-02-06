'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer Breaks Down Over Daughter's Muscular Dystrophy

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is not only a young mother, but her daughter, Ali, suffers from a debilitating disease called Muscular Dystrophy. In this clip, the reality TV star gets emotional while talking about Ali’s struggles with mobility.

“It makes her feel so independent,” Leah admitted about her daughter using a wheelchair. “I’ve been trying to get her to use it as much as possible, but if she doesn’t, if she wants to walk, I feel like she should have that option.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday night at 9pm ET on MTV.