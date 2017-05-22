Heavily Pregnant Lauren Conrad Spotted At Her Baby Shower

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Has Lauren Conrad‘s first pregnancy been a tough experience for her?

The 31-year-old was spotted leaving her baby shower that her pals threw for her on Saturday, looking exhausted and worn out. She had helpers packing up her car with gifts as she prepared to make her way home.

The Hills star later thanked her friends during a live video on Instagram: “So lucky to have these wonderful ladies in my life! They spoiled me with a beautiful shower today.”

Thank you to all my girls for my beautiful baby shower yesterday 👶🏼 xo A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on May 21, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

As Star reported, Lauren announced she was expecting a baby with husband William Tell on Jan. 1. She has yet to reveal her due date, but from the looks of it, she’s ready to pop any day now!