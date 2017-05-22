Heavily Pregnant Lauren Conrad Spotted At Her Baby Shower

Has Lauren Conrad‘s first pregnancy been a tough experience for her?
The 31-year-old was spotted leaving her baby shower that her pals threw for her on Saturday, looking exhausted and worn out. She had helpers packing up her car with gifts as she prepared to make her way home.
WATCH: The Truth! Lauren Conrad Exposes MTV ‘The Hills’ Fakery
The Hills star later thanked her friends during a live video on Instagram: “So lucky to have these wonderful ladies in my life! They spoiled me with a beautiful shower today.”
As Star reported, Lauren announced she was expecting a baby with husband William Tell on Jan. 1. She has yet to reveal her due date, but from the looks of it, she’s ready to pop any day now!