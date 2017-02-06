Lauren Conrad Shows Off Her Growing Belly Near The Runway

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Even though Lauren Conrad, 31, was wearing a flowing white ensemble to Rebecca Minkoff‘s “See Now, Buy” fashion show in West Hollywood this week, it’s still clear her baby bump is getting bigger!

As reported, the television personality announced she was expecting her first child with husband William Tell on Jan. 1. However, she has yet to reveal her due date.

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet… A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST

