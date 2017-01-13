Lamar Odom Pleads For Ex Khloe Kardashian: 'I Want My Wife Back'

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lamar Odom just can’t seem to let go! The former NBA star appeared on The Doctors and revealed how he wants his ex Khloe Kardashian back.

Dr. Travis Stork, who helped Lamar find and finish treatment at a rehab facility, asked him: “Going forward, when you look at your life ahead of you, what are you looking forward to?”

“Um, honestly, I want my wife back,” answered Lamar!

Lamar and Khloe finalized their divorce December 17, 2016 and she’s currently dating basketball star Tristan Thompson!

