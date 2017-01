Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lamar Odom was released from his rehab facility last week and the NBA star is already back in the spotlight.

As radar reported Odom is filming a reality show about his recovery following his near fatal overdose last October.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!