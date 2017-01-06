Lamar Odom Caught Shopping During His First Day Out Of Rehab!

Lamar Odom is out of a month-long stint in rehab and already enjoying his freedom! The former NBA star was spotted out shopping and filming for his new reality TV show. He was accompanied by a female friend and someone holding a camera.
STAR Pays for Scoops!
Send us your scoop!
Lamar Odom is out of a month-long stint in rehab and already enjoying his freedom! The former NBA star was spotted out shopping and filming for his new reality TV show. He was accompanied by a female friend and someone holding a camera.