Here’s How Much La La Anthony Could Get In Her Bitter Bust-Up

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Carmelo Anthony played it safe when he married his wife La La in 2010 and signed a prenup.

Now, the NBA star’s millions are protected as news broke they’re splitting. La La has already moved out of their New York City apartment as rumors spread Melo got another woman pregnant.

During his basketball career, he has made more than $200 million while La La has made a fraction of that as actress and TV personality.

Multiple sources revealed to Page Six that their prenup has a “cheating clause” in which case La La could go after more money.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!