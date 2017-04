Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The anticipated Kylie Jenner reality show is finally here! As RadarOnline first reported, the 19-year-old has landed her own reality spinoff series, which will premiere this summer. Just last month a source revealed that the show will focus on the Kylie’s Lip Kit growing empire.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!