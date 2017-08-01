Kylie Jenner: I'm 'Really Sad' I Never Went To Prom

Kylie Jenner appears to be the girl who has it all but she revealed in this sneak peek clip from her upcoming docu-series, Life of Kylie, that she missed out on one very important adolescence event: high school prom!

While trying on a series of sexy dresses, Kylie confesses to her assistant and stylist why she never attended. Kylie explained, “I was home schooled. It was really sad actually. I had to un-follow all my friends that I went to school with. They probably all thought I hated them but I just couldn’t see it, you know, because they would always post photos and they were all at the prom and I was like, ‘Can’t see it.’ It really just made me sad.”

The 19-year-old is making up for lost time, though. She is about to surprise a superfan named, Albert, as his prom date!

Life of Kylie airs this Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

