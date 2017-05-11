Kylie Jenner's New Show Promises Her Life Isn't 'Perfect'

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kylie Jenner has grown up on reality TV and her new E! docu-series, Life of Kylie, promises to show fans what her life is really like being in the public eye. She narrates, “When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you, but they don’t.”

Then adds, “Nobody has a perfect life. Now I can find what really is gonna make me happy.”

The 19-year-old and her momager, Kris Jenner, are currently in Peru visiting a children’s hospital for cleft lips. Kylie’s makeup company has donated over a $1 million to help kids born with the deformity.

Life of Kylie will premiere Thursday, July 6 at 10 pm on E!