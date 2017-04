Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kristen Doute and Scheana Marie’s war continues. The former SUR-ver slammed her frenemy’s anorexia confession shortly after the Vanderpump Rules reunion wrapped.

Doute told Life & Style magazine this week, “It infuriates me that Scheana is making it a thing!” Marie opened up about her eating disorder struggle after Stassi Schroeder called her anorexic during the reunion special.

