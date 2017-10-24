Kris Jenner’s Daughters Tired Of Her ‘Immature And Disgusting’ Behavior, Source Claims

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kris Jenner’s silly antics are embarrassing her daughters, a source exclusively revealed , especially Kim, Khloe and Kourtney, who want their mom to grow up and act her age for once!

“It’s bad enough that she dresses like a teenager is bandage dresses and thigh-high boots,” the insider said,

“But over the past few months Kris’ behavior has gotten really immature and even disgusting at times.”

“ She’s drinking more wine at their get-togethers and when she drinks she gets loud and obnoxious and starts dancing,” the source continued.

“They would like their Mom to act ther age for once”

They also don’t want to have to hear about their Mom’s love life “ They really cringe when Kris starts dishing out details of her sex life with Corey,” the insider said.

“There’s such a thing as TMI, even for them,” the insider continued.