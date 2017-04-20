Kris Jenner Furious With Caitlyn Over Tell-All Memoir: 'I'm Done!'

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kris Jenner is fuming about her ex, Caitlyn Jenner‘s, new tell-all memoir. The matriarch can’t get over the “lies” the former Olympian wrote as she vents to her daughters, Kim and Khloe, in a new sneak peek clip.

“I read it and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time,” reveals Kris. “Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a b**ch and an a**hole?”

Caitlyn, who transitioned from male to female in 2015, even claims her former spouse knew about her gender issues the whole time they were married.

The momager explains, “Kris knew. Kris knew before I even made love to her.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ I really tried hard to improve the relationship and spend a little bit of time, thinking maybe there’s something here that I’m not seeing.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashian airs Sundays at 9pm ET on E!

