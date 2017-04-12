Kris Jenner Cuts Blac Chyna A Check To Reunite With Rob

The Kardashian family has learned that the way to Blac Chyna’s heart is through her wallet! Sources say Kris Jenner has persuaded Rob Kardashian’s baby mama to give their rocky romance another try — for the right price, of course.

“Kris knows that if Rob and Chyna break up for good, their spin-off show is done,” explains a friend. “KUWTK’s ratings have been terrible, and the family needs Rob’s show to stay on the air.” So Kris told Chyna she’s willing to cut her child-support checks to play nice — but shockingly, the money isn’t for her granddaughter Dream.

“Tyga can’t afford to pay Chyna child support for their son, King, ever since Kylie dumped him,” adds the source. “So Kris said she would help.”