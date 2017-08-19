Kourtney Flaunts Hot Bod After Cheating Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, flaunted her hot bod in a sexy lingerie inspired outfit Friday after wrapping filming for KUWTK. The reality star rocked faded boyfriend jeans, and an oversized white button down which revealed a black lace bralette underneath that barely contained her boobs. The mother-of-three accessorized her sizzling look with black pointy toed heels and shades. Did she have had a motive behind that black lacy bra?

As StarMagazine.com reported, Kourtney’s boyfriend Younes Bendjima was spotted on Thursday hugging Lionel Richie’s daughter, 18-year-old Sofia Richie.The pair of models was caught flirting and hugging at Liquid Juice Bar on Melrose. They claim to be just friends, but the chemistry between them looked pretty undeniable. Meanwhile, former boxer Younes, 24, had just returned from a romantic Egyptian vacation with Kourtney.

This wouldn’t be the first time Sofia has swooped in to pick up Kourtney’s leftovers. She was rumored to be hooking up with Kourt’s baby daddy and ex-fiancé Scott Disick, 34, after she was seen getting cozy with the notorious playboy on a yacht in France.

