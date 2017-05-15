Kourtney Kardashian Taunts Her Ex AND Her Boytoy With This Steamy Snap

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kourtney Kardashian is giving her ex Scott Disick a dose of revenge!

The 38-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a saucy snap on Sunday, May 14.

mother nature A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 14, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT

“Mother nature,” she captioned the selfie, which looks like it was taken while she was in Mexico for her birthday with Kim Kardashian.

Kourtney was caught stripping down to her birthday suit many times during that trip. In one wild video, she was seen rolling around naked in the water.

There’s also buzz that the oldest Kardashian sister is finally ready to move on from her baby daddy Scott. She’s been spotted multiple times over the last two weeks with 23-year-old sexy model Younes Bendjima — most recently, leaving a hotel together!

But according to reports, Scott has been upset about her hot new romance.

“He doesn’t like that she is dating,” a source told PEOPLE. “For him, it’s fine to hang out with girls, but when Kourtney does, he pouts.

“Kourtney doesn’t care what he thinks,” added the source. “She just thinks he is the last person who should have any opinions about who she is dating.”

Do you think Scott wants her back again? Tell us your thoughts below!