Kourtney Kardashian dropped her son Mason off at art class yesterday afternoon after the whole family returned from a ski trip to Aspen. Mason is 8 years old and would normally be in second grade but the reality TV has decided to home school her children because they film their TV show. According to RadarOnline.com, the Kardashians star is not prioritizing education for her own kids just yet.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!