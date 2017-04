Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kourtney Kardashian appears to have traded in boytoy Justin Bieber for a slightly older model: Sean “Diddy” Combs’ 25-year-old son, Quincy Brown. The pair — who have been linked in the past — were spotted at West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s in Apri, just days after the reality star returned home from a trip to Hawaii with ex Scott Disick and their three tots.

Though Quincy may not be as famous as his pops, he did land a juicy role on Fox’s musical drama Star.