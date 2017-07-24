‘RHOA’ Star Kim Zolciak Clashes With Kenya Moore While Filming

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everything’s not peachy in Atlanta. Kim Zolciak is reportedly fighting with Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate Kenya Moore and things supposedly turned violent!

Media reports claim an on-camera argument turned physical over the weekend.

Kim and Kenya have had beef for months and when the two finally came face-to-face they started fighting immediately.

Kim supposedly said Kenya’s shotgun marriage to Marc Daily is fake and Kenya snapped back with a comment about Zolciak’s parenting skills.

