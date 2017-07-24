STAR Pays for Scoops!

Drama Already!

‘RHOA’ Star Kim Zolciak Clashes With Kenya Moore While Filming

Daughter Brielle also attacked the former beauty queen.

By ,

Everything’s not peachy in Atlanta. Kim Zolciak is reportedly fighting with Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate Kenya Moore and things supposedly turned violent!

Media reports claim an on-camera argument turned physical over the weekend.

Kim and Kenya have had beef for months and when the two finally came face-to-face they started fighting immediately.

Kim supposedly said Kenya’s shotgun marriage to Marc Daily is fake and Kenya snapped back with a comment about Zolciak’s parenting skills.

