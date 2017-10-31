Kim Kardashian Worried How ‘Jealous’ North Will React To New Baby

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

North West is the princess of the family, and she wants to keep it that way!

Kim Kardashian has known since before Saint was even born that it would be difficult to keep the four-year-old from getting jealous.

But that hasn’t stopped them from expanding their family with baby number three. And now, North is not happy!

A source revealed,” North still has jealousy issues over Saint and gets jealous anytime Kim lavishes attention over him”.

“Her temper tantrums are legendary, and Kris says it’s all their fault for lavishing her with so much attention”.

“ No, is North’s favorite word right now,” added the source.

So how North will handle Baby number 3 is anyone’s guess!