Kim Kardashian‘s new candle was the farthest thing from a hit! The 36-year-old reality TV star was slammed by fans for putting her face on the Virgin Mary and selling it on her Kimoji website. Kardashian only made things worse when she was spotted out to lunch with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe wearing a see-through shirt with the Virgin Mary’s face on her chest!

