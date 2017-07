Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian has said she’s wanted to expand her family and now the time has come!

The surrogate she and Kanye hired to carry their third baby is reportedly pregnant.

A source told Us Weekly, the San Diego woman who’s in her late 20s, is already three months along which means he or she will arrive in January 2018.

