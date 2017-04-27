Kim Kardashian Slams Caitlyn Jenner: Her Book Is 'Unfair' And Not 'Truthful!'

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in her first sit-down interview since her Paris robbery in October 2016. The mom-of-two opened up about her feeling about her former step-dad, Caitlyn Jenner‘s, new tell-all memoir.

She explained, “My heart breaks for my mom, you know, because I feel like she’s been through so much and [Caitlyn]’s promoting this book and she’s saying all these things.”

Kim added, “I don’t think it’s necessary and I just feel like it’s unfair, things aren’t truthful.”

Caitlyn is claiming in her book that Kris knew about her gender issues. The former Olympian also reveals personal secrets about their marriage and ultimate divorce besides talking about her journey from male to female.

“I feel like it’s taken a really long time for her to be honest with herself so I don’t expect her to be honest about my mom now,” Kim said. “Tell your story, but just don’t bash other people.”

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!