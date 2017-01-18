Kim Kardashian Lands Home In LA After Leaving Kanye West

Ever since Kim Kardashian‘s robbery suspects confessed to the crime, the 36-year-old reality star has been caught jetting off to Dubai and New York City in the last couple of weeks — apparently feeling much safer again!

However, while the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was spotted enjoying her time with sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner as they filmed Ocean’s 8 in the Big Apple, troubled husband Kanye West was no where in sight.

As Star readers know, Kimye has had the worst year ever — between her Paris heist, Kanye’s mental breakdown that put him in the hospital, and their marriage tension — will 2017 be any better for these two? Barely two weeks after Kanye was released from the hospital in December, he left Kim to go to NYC to meet with Donald Trump — later caught apartment hunting, fueling more looming divorce rumors.

“Of course him leaving ticked her off because she already feels like he does not always hold up his end of the bargain with the parental responsibilities,” a source told RadarOnline.com last month. “They are not seriously talking divorce yet, but they are definitely leading completely separate lives at the moment because Kim cannot stand to be around Kanye like this.”

What’s worse, Kim’s x-rated outfits made a comeback in NYC this week — something Kanye begged her to stop wearing!

