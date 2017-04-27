Kim Kardashian Believes Paris Robbery Was 'Meant To Happen' To Her

Kim Kardashian spoke with Ellen DeGeneres in her first sit-down interview since she was robbed in Paris back in October 2016. The reality TV star broke down as the host asked her about the horrific experience.

She recalled tearfully, “I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me. I don’t want to start crying, but I know that was so meant to happen to me… I’m such a different person. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things.”

She added, “I was definitely materialistic before, not that there’s anything bad with having things and working hard to get those things and I’m really proud of everyone around me that’s successful. But I’m so happy that my kids get this me and that this is who I’m raising my kids [to be]. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t.”

Kim admitted her whole world has changed especially when it comes to security and travel. She said, “I truly don’t know if I’d ever feel comfortable. I truly don’t know if I’d ever wear real jewelry again. My whole life has changed in terms of how I travel and what security.”

