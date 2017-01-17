Kim Kardashian Steps Out With New Security Team After Ex-Bodyguard Tells All

Just one day after Kim Kardashian‘s ex-bodyguard told Fairfax media about her Paris robbery, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made sure to be seen with her brand new bodyguard on Jan. 17.

As Star readers know, Pascal Duvier told the publication that he’s moved on from Kim’s traumatic event. “I don’t like to waste my time on thoughts about ‘what if’ or ‘what could have been if..,’ the 43-year-old said. “Many good and many bad things happen. Life is a chain reaction of decisions and actions you take, you can’t choose only to change certain things. Every change affects everything.”

Star reported that shortly after the robbery, it was reported that Pascal was fired from Kimye’s security team for leaving her alone in the apartment. “This is a question that comes up often and to be honest it doesn’t matter if I do or I don’t [work for Kim and Kanye]… The client should be the one answering that question.”

Watch the video above as Kim steps out with her new bodyguard in New York City, and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!

RELATED LINKS:

Old Kim Is Back! Kardashian Steps Out Baring All In A Sheer Lace Dress

Humiliated! Kim Kardashian Proves She Doesn’t Know Much About Her Stolen Ring

Total Nightmare! Kim Kardashian’s Robbery Suspects Released As Cops Scramble For More Clues