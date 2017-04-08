Kim and Khloé Kardashians' KUWTK Break Is Ice Cold

Kim Kardashian-West and Khloé Kardashian took a break from filming their reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians and went out for a frozen treat. Their big sister, Kourtney Kardashian, joined them, but when the trio emerged from the Beverly Glenn Mall soft serve yogurt shop, she was empty handed while her siblings both carried giant cones. Kourtney follows a strict gluten-free and dairy-free diet and attributes her great skin and figure to living that lifestyle, which her kids also follow. In an interview with PopSugar she revealed that a doctor had said they all had allergies to dairy which prompted her to make some serious changes to her family’s diet. She even credits her glowing skin and slim figure to swapping out dairy products for other alternatives. Meanwhile, Kim and Khloé have both been very public about their battles with the bulge and have upped their workouts in order to slim down. Khloé is now helping others drop the pounds and boost their confidence on her own reality show, Revenge Body. Their hard work allows them to look hot while enjoying the occasional “cheat” like soft serve. Kim flaunted her enviable curves, wearing a black tank with a plunging neckline and high waisted black pants that showed off her tiny waist, while Khloé rocked boyfriend jeans, heels, and a see-through black top.