Kim Kardashian Tries To Hide Her Lumpy Butt While Filming 'KUWTK'

Kim Kardashian is taking her fans’ backlash in a very personal way.

The 36-year-old was spotted filming new scenes for Keeping Up With The Kardashians with BFF Jonathan Cheban on Thursday, May 4. However, she wasn’t taking any chances of showing her rear-end again after her bikini disaster last month.

As Star reported, Kim flew down to Mexico with Kourtney and some of their closest pals to show off their slimmed-down figures in teeny bikinis. But Kim’s strip-down didn’t end well for her. Fans quickly saw a very different side of her — the un-photoshopped version!

It became apparent she’d been heavily editing her latest snaps, causing her to lose over 100,000 fans after they accused her of lying about her real body.

Watch the video above of Kim and Jonathan filming on set.

What did you think of un-photoshopped Kim? Tell us your thoughts below!