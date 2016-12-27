Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Curves For The Holidays

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian was back to her old glamorous self at the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party.

The reality TV queen showed off her curvy body in a low-cut, tight, gold custom Rodarte dress with ornate choker. Kim posed for pics on Snapchat with her sisters. Her hair was long and straight and she even rocked a fake lip ring.

But someone who was noticeably was Blac Chyna. After her epic fight with Rob on social media she was dis-invited to the holiday bash.

