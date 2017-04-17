Kris Gets Wild At Boozy Easter Brunch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The famous family was all spotted leaving church on Easter morning as they made their way to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s home for a holiday lunch. The crew — including Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, and the Kardashian kids — were also joined by John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and baby Luna, among other close friends.

However, this was the first holiday in two years that Kris Jenner was flying solo in front of her family — and she was not handling it well at all!

As Star previously reported, the 61-year-old momager and her long-time boyfriend, Corey Gamble, 33, split last month.

Even worse, Kris’ closest members are growing deeply “worried” about her after she was seen “chugging wine and champagne yesterday” in front of the family. “They feel that the breakup and bombing KUWTK ratings are going to push her over the edge,” the source said.

This is my perfect @casamigos situation #decisionsdecisions #delish #happyeaster A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

