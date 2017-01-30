Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Trying To Save Marriage With Couples Therapy

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian and family are enjoying a luxurious vacation in Costa Rica and Kanye West is no where in sight!

Sources told RadarOnline.com that Kanye opted out of the trip to focus on making new music but that might not actually be the case.

An insider revealed, “They’re having twice-weekly sessions, plus a third session on their own, each of which costs $1,000.”

Radar reported that the therapist is on call 24/7 and the bills are starting to add up but Kim and Kanye don’t care about the cost.

