STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

OMG

Kim Kardashian Takes Bad Camel Toe To Another Level!

The fashion icon wore the tightest leggings ever.

By ,

Lately, Kim Kardashian has been showing off more skin than ever in risque fashion choices. Her designer of the moment is, of course, her husband, Kanye West. Yesterday, while grabbing a bite to eat with sister, Khloe Kardashian, Kim donned a pair of nude leggings, a white bralette top, bomber jacket, and Yeezy heels.

What she didn’t realize was the amount of camel toe she was showing! Kim’s nude pants rode up just a little too high.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel! 

Filed under:
Comments