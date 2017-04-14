Kim Breaks Down On Camera Over Kanye's Mental Health Crisis

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As if Kim Kardashian‘s 2016 wasn’t rough enough, in this sneak peek clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she learns of Kanye West‘s breakdown which leads to his hospitalization and mental evaluation.

“What’s wrong? Don’t scare me, please. What’s going on?” Kim cries on the phone to the rapper’s friend. She just landed in New York City for her first red carper appearance at the Angel Ball since the robbery in Paris.

“He’s like crying on the phone to me, and he wouldn’t say what’s wrong,” Kim explains to Kourtney Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner. “And I’m like, ‘Tell me what’s wrong.’ I just, like, don’t know what to do.”

