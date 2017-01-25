Kim Kardashian Steps Out Fueling Major Breast Reduction Rumors

Kim Kardashian‘s traumatic Paris robbery has changed her in more ways than one!

Not only did the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turn reclusive for three months following the heist, she also started wearing more clothing and ditching the makeup. However, Kim’s latest move may shock fans the most — did she get a breast reduction?

The before-and-after photos — one taken in 2013 and the other taken this year on Jan. 24 — makes it look like she could have!

“When Kim was young and her boobs were these perky things, it was different,” an insider told RadarOnline.com. “But after having two kids and breast feeding with the both of them, Kim really feels like her boobs have gotten out of hand,” the source said about the 36-year-old. “Kim says that her boobs hurt her back and she cannot live with the fact that she is starting to get stretch marks on her breasts.”

However, as Star readers know, that type of surgery likely put immense stress on her already strained marriage to Kanye West. Especially after Kanye’s mother Donda died due to complications during a plastic surgery procedure.

