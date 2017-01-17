Kim Kardashian Proves She Doesn't Know Much About Her Stolen Ring

Before her Paris robbery, where her engagement ring plus millions in other jewelry was snatched, Kim Kardashian had filmed an episode of Big Fan, where she was asked specifically about that same ring.

The clip, which was filmed in April 2016, shows the host Andy Richter asking Kim how many carats her engagement ring was that Kanye West gave her. The 36-year-old reality star buzzed in and hesitantly answered with, “Twelve?”

Andy replied, “Sorry, no,” adding, “It’s 15! Well, we got the information from Kanye, so maybe he upped the number.”

As Star readers know, 10 suspects have been so far charged for the Paris heist that took place last year in October. Star also reported that the robbery suspects — who range in ages between 54 to 72 — may have had another motive over money. According to a report by the Daily Mail, the older criminals may have robbed the reality star as a final farewell to their criminal careers before retiring.

