Kim K Wants To Have A Third Child & Her Doctors Are NOT Feeling It

A year ago, Kim Kardashian reflected on her two difficult pregnancies and insisted there was “no way” she’d have another child with Kanye West. Yet, despite the dangers, she’s apparently changed her tune. “I’m going to try to have one more baby,” the star recently admitted, shocking everyone close to her. Kim and Kanye’s marriage has been going through some extremely rough patches of late, says an insider, “and I think Kim believes a new baby will repair their relationship.”

Even while dropping her baby bombshell, Kim admitted that “the doctors don’t think it’s safe.” A third pregnancy could certainly have an adverse effect on her body —but, the ­insider adds, “I believe Kim might be willing to take that chance if it means helping to salvage her marriage.”