Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Khloe Kardashian is known for her bootylicious assets and killer curves. The reality TV star posed for GQ Germany in only a latex bodysuit and heels and never looked better.

She took cameras behind-the-scenes as she posed on top of cars for the magazine with lots of hair extensions and face highlighter. Looks like those grueling workouts have paid off!

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!