Khloe Kardashian Wants To Be Pregnant At Her Wedding!

Khloe Kardashian is getting ready to say her “I do”s before her due date!

An insider revealed Khloe would love to be a pregnant bride, so she’s trying to get boyfriend Tristan Thompson on board with a wedding ASAP.

“She thinks It’ll be so beautiful to walk down the aisle with a bump,” the source says,

“ Plus she’s being a little superstitious and saying she doesn’t want a baby out of wedlock”

“Khloe’s having the time of her life studying up on bridal dresses, wedding venues, and everything else that comes with getting married” the insider continued.

Of course, because this is the Kardashian’s, the entire thing will be caught on camera.

“ Since she’s due in mid February, she’s thinking about the early part of January” revealed the insider.

News of Khloe’s pregnancy broke last month, following the bombshell that both Kim and Kylie are also expecting.

