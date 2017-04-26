Khloe Kardashian To Tristan Thompson: Propose Already!

KHLOÉ Kardashian is so head over heels for her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers pro-basketball star Tristan Thompson, That she dropped a not-very-subtle hint to her lover in a high-profile magazine interview: Propose already!

“[I’ve] never been in this type of love,” Khloé gushed to England’s ES Magazine, adding that as soon as they met on a blind date in August, “We both felt this strong energy. I was like, ‘Oh, this is such a nice, normal man’ — the normalcy is what I was craving.” And as to the all-important question of whether she’d accept an offer of marriage from her 26-year-old ballin’ beau, Khloé stated unequivocally: “Yes I would!”

She breathlessly added: “I’m a ­Christian; he’s a believer in God and that’s important to me. Tristan’s morals and ethics are everything I’ve wanted and need in my life.” Given that last ­statement, says a source, “Hearing any Kardashian discuss morals and ethics is jarring, to say the least. And the fact that Tristan’s previous girlfriend was six months pregnant with their child when he began dating Khloé is certainly interesting.”

Should Tristan pop the question, Khloé also made it known what their next step would be. “I would love to have a ­family,” she admitted, unsurprisingly. “We’ve talked about it… I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father.”