Kardashian 'Paranoid' Tristan Will DUMP Her Over This Dark Secret

Be careful what you wish for!

Khloe Kardashian is thrilled that her makeover show, Revenge Body, got picked up for a second season… but is groaning that she has to keep hitting the gym.

“Khloe was hoping to ease up on the workouts, but now she feels like she can’t gain an ounce,” whispers an E! insider, noting that despite the show’s message of self-confidence, Khloe’s self-worth is tied to the her scale.

“Khloe says she’s only popular dating Tristan [Thompson] because she’s thin,” explains the source. “She’s so paranoid about being hot enough for him. In her mind, everything is riding on her weight.”