Khloe Kardashian Cornered To Answer If She's Reuniting With Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian may have been hoping to leave her drama behind when her divorce from Lamar Odom was finalized in December, but he’s managed to complicate the situation again.

As Star reported, the 37-year-old rehab alum appeared on The Doctors show to make a bombshell statement: “Honestly, I want my wife back.”

However, his battle to win the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 32, back this time as she’s been getting serious with boyfriend Tristan Thompson — even fueling rumors that she’s ready to finally become a mom!

Watch the video above as Khloe is pressured to give a response to Lamar's plea

