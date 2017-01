Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Khloe Kardashian has been killing it with her fitness! The reality TV star offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at her photoshoot for Protein World. The 32-year-old showed off her curves in a skintight leotard and colorful swimsuits. Khloe wrote on her site KhloeWithaK.com, “I felt like a total fitness Barbie during this Protein World photo shoot.”

