Kevin Spacey Comes Out As Gay After Sexual Assault Claim

Kevin Spacey has just come out as gay after actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making a sexual advance towards him when he was just 14.

Rapp, now 46, told Buzzfeed that during a Broadway show after party in 1986, Spacey, 58, tried to engage in sexual acts with him, knowing he was underage.

“He was trying to seduce me,” Rapp said of the alleged incident. “I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

After the claims came to light, Spacey shared his own statement, saying he was sorry if he did in fact act that way toward Rapp.

“I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago,” he continued.

“But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior”

Spacey claimed that the people closest to him know he has been sexually active with both men and women over the years. “I choose now to live as a gay man,” he added.

Spacey also claimed that the news of his alleged behavior towards Rapp has made him analyze his life decisions.