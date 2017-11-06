Kevin Spacey Checks Into Same Sex Rehab As Harvey Weinstein

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Spacey, 58, has checked himself into a rehab center for his sex addiction – the same center where Harvey Weinstein, 65, is currently getting treatment!

The actor got admitted into the $36,000-a-month Arizona facility after a string of men came forward claiming he had sexually harassed them in the past.

According to Daily Mail, Spacey arrived at the center just last week.

Around the same time last week, Weinstein was caught buying food at a local eatery outside the center.

The clinic, called The Meadows, prides itself on being the best rehab center for sex addiction.

The clinic also treats drug and alcohol addiction, and was previously home to Hollywood icons Tiger Woods, Kate Moss and Selena Gomez.