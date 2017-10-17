Kevin Hart Addresses Cheating Scandal In Promo For Comedy Tour

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Hart, 38, has finally addressed reports on his cheating scandal in Miami!

In a video trailer for his Irresponsible tour, the controversial comedian made fun of himself while at the same time speaking out about his alleged infidelity.

As previously reported, this past July Hart was caught canoodling with a mystery woman outside a Miami hotel. The two were sitting in the dark, inside a parked car outside the resort. A video showed the star was in the vehicle for over 20 minutes, and even climbed into the back seat to be closer to the busty brunette.

Hart addressed those rumors in his tour promo, saying: “I don’t even know who she is!”

The actor’s Irresponsible tour comes after he was recently bashed for allegedly cheating on pregnant wife Eniko Parrish, 33, with a woman in Las Vegas. A different individual attempted to extort the star before leaking the video of him and actress/singer Montia Sabbag, whom he allegedly had an “intimate” relationship with.

Hart refused to pay anyone, and instead published a video apology himself. In it he voiced his regret over his irresponsible ways, and said sorry to his wife and children. “I just simply gotta do better,” he said at the time.